Dave Grohl Thought Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’ Was Just ‘Another Cool Song for the Record’

Dave Grohl has reflected on writing a book in a new trailer for his upcoming memoir, The Storyteller. Now let’s face it, Dave could write an entire book about the band Scream. He could write an entire book about his time in Nirvana. But his idea was to choose the stories that best described what it’s like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out.

