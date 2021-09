Facebook’s Portal devices help you stay connected with the people you care about. Facebook today announced two new Portal devices: a new Portal Go and the updated Portal+. The new Portal Go device has a 10-inch display and a built-in battery. When fully charged, you can enjoy 5 hours of video calling and 14 hours of music. Like other Portal devices, Portal Go comes with Smart Camera that automatically pans and zooms. So you can chat hands-free and know you’re always in frame. If someone enters the room, the camera widens to keep everyone in view. The new Portal Go can be pre-ordered today for $199.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO