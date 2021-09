Among Us, the murder mystery game that grew so much in popularity that the sequel was cancelled, has been expanded with mods. The developer has also added a range of new content to the game, such as a new colors, 15 player lobbies, and more. Community created mods really assisted the growing popularity of Among Us though. Ultimately, these provide a new experience for fans, removed from the traditional rules of the game. From new maps, different roles, and more, mods have created additional possibilities for Among Us. Now, an Among Us modder has created a Cursed Mod and it definitely lives up to its name.

