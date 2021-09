MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Charlie Zielinski tied for second place and the Creighton men's golf team finished fourth at the season-opening Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday. Zielinski had eight birdies en route to an opening-round 67, then followed that with a one-under 71 to own a three-shot lead heading into Tuesday's final round. The sophomore from Omaha was quickly caught by eventual medalist George Clarke from Kansas City, who birdied six of the first eight holes in his final round and finished with a final-round 67.

