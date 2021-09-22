8 Questions To Avoid In A Job Interview And What You Should Say Instead
You’ve landed the job interview you wanted. Congrats! It’s time to put your best foot forward. Here’s what to avoid in the interview (+ what to say instead)!. One pandemic takeaway that we’re taking with us for decades to come (i.e. forever) is the “great awakening” many of us have had about what makes us happy and what doesn’t. Because nothing tends to put that into perspective quite like stay-at-home orders, tight budgets, and pajamas for days.hermoney.com
Comments / 0