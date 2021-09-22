8 Questions To Avoid In A Job Interview And What You Should Say Instead

Money and employment experts share five money moves you should make if you want to successfully quit your job and never look back. Most Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, but dreaming of quitting their jobs. Before the Great Resignation, there was very little popular support for waving goodbye to a decent employer with steady benefits. And waiting until you inherit big or buy a winning lottery ticket is a pretty lousy exit plan. So for most people, it can be years—maybe even decades—between the minute they get the inclination to leave their day job and the day they actually do.

