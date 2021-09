Yes, you read that right! It's National Bald is Beautiful Day and we want to celebrate all those gorgeous heads that don't have hair on them. REALLY!. Angel here and there is literally a National Day for everything. I have been celebrating Bald being beautiful for about 5 years now. My husband, Joe, actually had hair when we met (cue the wisecracks) and about two years in he said to heck with it and shaved it off. He had a few male friends who had made the switch from having a few little strays on top and trying to work with them to just giving in to what was and got out the razor.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 13 DAYS AGO