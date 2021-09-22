Teyana Taylor Announces The Last Rose Petal Tour Ahead of Retirement

After announcing her plan to retire from music last year, Teyana Taylor is giving her fans one last tour. The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce The Last Rose Petal Tour, a 12-city farewell that kicks off in San Francisco on November 7. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard,” Teyana captioned her tour announcement. “However for every goodbye God makes the next hello closer. Come out and watch me, leave it all out on the stage… One last time… Just for you & as my last rose petal falls, I say farewell….🥀”