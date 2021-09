Whenever possible, the Tribune will publish highlights from the Healdsburg Youth Soccer League as written by league officials. While Healdsburg Olimpico had a bye this past weekend, in their opener the previous week they played Cloverdale in their first home match. The game ended 6-2 in favor of the home team. The following Sunday Olimpico took the field again, this time in Windsor versus the Hawks where Olimpico was once again victorious. Both teams played a great game. Notable goals were scored by Edwin Lopez, Adan Velasquez, Jason Espinosa Wanzer, and Sebastian Callinan.

