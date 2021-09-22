What If Thor Was An Only Child? Review – Switch Off Your Brain As You Won’t Need It

Deathloop doesn't have functioning toilets. The light switches on the Isle of Blackreef don't work either. Do either of these observations really matter in the grand scheme of things? No, not particularly. Do I feel inclined to raise them all the same? Yes, absolutely. Pedantry is a reaction Arkane Studios must be all too familiar with by now; the developer has thoroughly earned its reputation for building some of the most wondrously detailed and immersive worlds in the modern era. You have no choice but to pick at the occasional loose thread because there is so little to criticise about the larger tapestry.

