What If Thor Was An Only Child? Review – Switch Off Your Brain As You Won’t Need It

By Campbell Clark
lrmonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat if Thor was an only child. That’s this week’s flimsy premise and like usual with What If?, it doesn’t really mentally prepare you for what’s to come next. Switch off the brain processes folks, you will not need to have much going on this week. In fact. It’s probably better if don’t think too much about the lunacy you are watching here anyway. Yep, this week’s episode is utterly bonkers, and it really makes no sense the harder you think about it. So don’t.

