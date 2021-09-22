CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Delhi Founder Chitra Agrawal Finds Community Through Food

By Craig Hubert
brownstoner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all started with a blog. More than a decade ago, Chitra Agrawal began documenting her family’s recipes from India on “ABCD’s of Cooking,” which quickly achieved a loyal following. Agrawal began taking the recipes and making them her own, using local produce and foods she found in Brooklyn, and an idea started to develop. “I was slowly carving out a style of cooking that reflected both my Indian heritage and American identity,” she says.

www.brownstoner.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
tysonsreporter.com

Neighborhood Expert: Community Charity Spotlight — Food For Neighbors

Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. There’s an organization in our community called Food For Neighbors®. As you can...
VIENNA, VA
reviewjournal.com

Arts District food scene shaped by sense of community

There’s a truism among the redevelopment set that when a neighborhood starts to turn around, coffee houses come first, followed by restaurants. “I’d definitely have to agree with that assessment,” said Josh Molina, co-owner of Makers &Finders on Main Street, which in 2014 became the first coffee shop, and second hospitality industry business, to establish in the Arts District during what would become a new wave of growth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wtae.com

Project Hunger: Nourishing bodies through healthy food

DUQUESNE, Pa. — WTAE Channel 4 has partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank for Project Hunger: Week of Giving beginning Sept. 13. On Wednesday, WTAE focused on chronically ill and cancer patients who have to choose between food and medicine. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 anchor Mike Clark went...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Racine County Eye

Explore Asian Culture Through Food, Drinks, and Sweets

Are you an Asian culture enthusiast? If so, you’re like millions of others who have either an academic or personal interest in the history, daily life, politics, and social life of nations like Japan, China, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and dozens of other countries. One of the most rewarding ways to explore the ancient continent and its customs is through food and drink. You can learn first-hand about what those thousands of miles away find delicious by eating and drinking exactly what they consume. In order to get an authentic impression of Asia’s culinary delights, it helps to go straight to the source and order from sellers located there. Here are a few of the most delicious choices for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live in Asia.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
pix11.com

Brooklyn bakery owners makes a difference in her community

Prior to opening her Bedford-Stuyvesant bakery, Brooklyn Baby Cakes, Myriam Nicolas said she lived "the typical immigrant experience." But after working as an engineer for six years, the self-described foodie realized that she wanted something different.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Brooklyn Heights native gives community fridge a brownstone paint job

When artist Jonathan Neville was asked to paint a community refrigerator in the neighborhood he grew up in, he says he jumped at the opportunity. “Being able to artify it, I think beautify isn’t really the word. It’s more just artify it, and make it part of a community instead of the eyesore that it could be is nice,” Neville says.
BROOKLYN, NY
WBUR

Restaurateur Biplaw Rai Creates Community Through Food

Boston restaurant Comfort Kitchen serves a menu of brightly flavored and nourishing global comfort food. Its managing partner, Biplaw Rai, is on a mission to uplift the people around him — customers and coworkers alike. On a recent visit, prawns sizzle in a pan for a dish with mango chow...
BOSTON, MA
brownstoner.com

The Best Weekend Apple Picking Orchards for Brooklyn Families

Summer has come to a close and apple picking is in full gear for 2021. With school starting and many kids reverting back to in-person learning, what better way to spend your weekend than by heading to one of these farms to pick fresh apples? Pick crisp apples and make classic apple cider, pie and more. Although apple picking is a favorite fall activity for many families, we are still battling COVID, which means certain restrictions might still be in place. Make sure to check the farm’s website before visiting and review its safety guidelines.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Local Food#Comfort Food#Food Drink#Community Through Food#Abcd#Vibrant India#Indian American#Mac#Achaars#Khaana Collective#St John#Bread Life#New Yorkers#Twitter
Beaumont Enterprise

Tacos La Bamba blends food, art & community

When Carlos Zuniga arrived in Beaumont from Oxnard, California, in 1995, it was to visit his ailing father, also named Carlos. The younger Carlos thought this might be the last time he would see his father. Fortunately, he recovered. “(My father) goes, 'Hey, I need your help. How about you...
BEAUMONT, TX
brownstoner.com

The Insider: Bed Stuy Townhouse Emerges From Gut Reno With Pared-Back, Contemporary Style

No sooner did Nathan Cuttle’s clients, an art professor and a sound engineer with a young child, close on their three-story Neo-Grec brick row house than they procured a demolition permit. “They wanted to get started,” said Cuttle, founder and principal designer of Brooklyn-based Studio Nato, which masterminded the gut renovation, architectural redesign and new furnishings that followed.
BROOKLYN, NY
Curbed

A Brooklyn Storefront Church Finds New Life As a Family Home

“We met at a birthday party,” artist/designer Virginie Sommet says of the client for this project, who was at the time living in a condo in Queens but wanted to buy a building where she could live (and have a garden) but also have rental income. Sommet, who grew up in Normandy and owned a ballet school in Paris before moving to New York and starting work for developers doing design projects, offered to help. After all, she’d redone her own home in Bed-Stuy, which led to working with private clients, and was always up for a challenge.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seattlepi.com

Seattle's South Asian arts festival celebrates community through food

After 15 years as a film festival and two with a literature festival, Seattle’s annual South Asian arts and culture festival merged into a single event with the Tasveer Festival running in a hybrid live and online form Oct. 1-24. Included in the more than 80 different films are a...
SEATTLE, WA
cbslocal.com

Kelewele: A Brooklyn Food Stall Where Plantains Are The Main Event

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – At Kelewele, plantains take many forms. But there’s one thing they’ll never be: Bananas. Founder Rachel Laryea wants customers to know that, despite similarities in appearance, plantains have a magic all their own. That’s why she’s taking them from their usual spot on the side menu and elevating them to the star of the meal.
BROOKLYN, NY
Houston Chronicle

Houston chef, founder of Lucille's builds holistic vision through food with one-year-old nonprofit

On a drizzly afternoon in early August, chef Chris Williams drives by Kendleton Grocery, a small, quaint-looking blue structure at an intersection just off U.S. 59. Inside, it’s a simple convenience store that sometimes sells burgers and fried chicken, but as Williams explains, it’s the only food store that serves the town of Kendleton in Fort Bend County. To buy fresh food, residents have to drive 12 miles to the nearest H-E-B.
HOUSTON, TX
beverlypress.com

A legacy of love through food

The expression of love through food is not a new concept. It can be seen in the homemade apple pie from grandma or the hand-crimped empanadas at Nonna’s. But a Los Angeles nonprofit takes the concept one step further. “Food can be a great expression of love, but we’re firm...
LOS ANGELES, CA
azpbs.org

Flavors From Afar in LA uplifts and supports refugee communities through food

LOS ANGELES – Walking into Flavors From Afar restaurant in the Little Ethiopia neighborhood, visitors are greeted instantly by an aroma of spices and herbs emanating from the kitchen, where all the chefs are refugees or asylum seekers. The smells and the decor – artworks, trinkets, spice jars and tapestries from around the world – are meant to transport diners to distant lands, through cuisine and hospitality.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy