Brooklyn Delhi Founder Chitra Agrawal Finds Community Through Food

Are you an Asian culture enthusiast? If so, you’re like millions of others who have either an academic or personal interest in the history, daily life, politics, and social life of nations like Japan, China, Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, and dozens of other countries. One of the most rewarding ways to explore the ancient continent and its customs is through food and drink. You can learn first-hand about what those thousands of miles away find delicious by eating and drinking exactly what they consume. In order to get an authentic impression of Asia’s culinary delights, it helps to go straight to the source and order from sellers located there. Here are a few of the most delicious choices for anyone who wants to gain a deeper understanding of what it’s like to live in Asia.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO