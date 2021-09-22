An Italian Twist at Plant Based Mafia

If you’re looking to expand your vegetarian and vegan pizza horizons, check out these eight pizzerias getting their veg on around the city. Popular Cincinnati chain LaRosa’s Pizzeria has launched their first plant-based pizza made with toppings that taste remarkably like the family recipe pizzas that guests have adored for almost 70 years. Their new Deluxe and Create Your Own pizzas are made with plant-based pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatless chicken, and vegan cheese. The pizzeria has been testing the vegan toppings in two Cincinnati area stores and incorporating guests’ feedback. The toppings are plant-based for flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans, but the taste is still classic LaRosa’s.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO