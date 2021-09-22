CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee tech business ditches office space for work-from-anywhere, with pop-up meetings

By Amanda Becker
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Motus held a pop-up business meeting at Bottle House 42, a brew pub in Milwaukee. Motus, a tech company headquartered in Boston, has about 100 employees in Milwaukee. The business used to be located on North Water Street, but they've decided to get rid of their office space and use a work-from-anywhere model, while also hosting pop-up meetings throughout the year.

www.cbs58.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
NBC News

Social Democrats beat Merkel's bloc in German elections

BERLIN — The center-left Social Democrats have won the biggest share of the vote in Germany’s national election, beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race. Election officials said early Monday that a count of all 299 constituencies showed the Social Democrats won 25.9% of...
ELECTIONS
The Hill

Pelosi sets Thursday vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill

The House will vote Thursday on the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing back an originally planned vote for Monday that Democratic moderates had demanded as part of a deal with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Lawmakers will still debate the bill on the House floor on Monday, but the actual vote...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Hurricane Sam moving slowly across Atlantic as a Category 4 storm

Hurricane Sam is moving slowly across the Atlantic on Sunday after developing into a Category 4 storm a day earlier, the National Hurricane Center said in a public advisory. The "small but dangerous" hurricane is one of the earliest 18th named storms to form, beaten only by last season, which was the most active hurricane season on record.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Ditches#Office Space#Cbs#Bottle House#The Wi Fi
The Associated Press

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ opens 2nd to ‘Shang-Chi’ at box office

“Dear Evan Hansen” may have been a hit on Broadway, but the filmed adaptation of the Tony-winning show is off to a slow start at the box office in its first weekend in theaters. The Universal musical that’s playing exclusively in theaters grossed an estimated $7.5 million from 3,364 locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy