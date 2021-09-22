Milwaukee tech business ditches office space for work-from-anywhere, with pop-up meetings
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Motus held a pop-up business meeting at Bottle House 42, a brew pub in Milwaukee. Motus, a tech company headquartered in Boston, has about 100 employees in Milwaukee. The business used to be located on North Water Street, but they've decided to get rid of their office space and use a work-from-anywhere model, while also hosting pop-up meetings throughout the year.www.cbs58.com
Comments / 0