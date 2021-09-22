Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise

Migrants, many from Haiti, board a bus after they were processed and released after spending time at a makeshift camp near the International Bridge, Monday, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped at Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. (Eric Gay, Associated Press) — DEL RIO, Texas — Three hours after being freed from agiant migrant camp under an international bridge, Mackenson Veillard stood outside a gas station and took stock of his sudden good fortune as he and pregnant wife waited for a Greyhound bus to take them to a cousin in San Antonio.