Doc Rivers: We Can Win A Title With Ben Simmons

Most NBA offseasons are defined by change. Trades and free-agent signings. Hirings and firings. Draft picks and retirements. All of these developments result in teams looking different heading into the next season than they did at the end of the year before. And there’s been plenty of change this offseason. Seven teams have new head coaches;1 more than 80 players have changed teams in free agency; teams have completed at least 24 post-draft trades, and there are more that have been agreed to but not yet executed due to various quirks of the league rules.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO