NBA

Doc Rivers: We Can Win A Title With Ben Simmons

By Philly Sports Network
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSixers Head Coach Doc Rivers appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” to discuss the Ben Simmons situation and gave his star a vote of confidence. There’s no apparent reason why Rivers decided to join Stephen A. Smith to openly discuss his disgruntled star, but it could be rationalized that it was an attempt to reach out to Simmons. It’s been well documented that Simmons said his peace and then effectively dropped the mic refraining from communication with the organization after that.

www.chatsports.com

