CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

Secretary of State to send registration postcards

Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

DES MOINES — The Iowa Secretary of State's Office will be sending postcards to 50,000 Iowans to help them register to vote. The office announced Wednesday that the postcards would include instructions on how to register and a QR code the recipient can use to register to vote online. The mailing coincides with National Voter Registration Month, which is celebrated every year in September. Postcards should arrive in mailboxes around Sept. 28, which is recognized as National Voter Registration Day.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

3 dead, over 50 injured in Amtrak train derailment

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Confusion reigns over vaccine booster rollout

States are bracing for confusion as the Biden administration begins rolling out booster doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Chaotic and at times disparate messaging from administration health officials over the past month has culminated in a complicated set of recommendations about who should be getting booster shots, and why. A...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
NBC News

House to debate, vote on infrastructure package this week, Pelosi says

Debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill will begin in the House on Monday and go to the floor for a vote three days later, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday. In a letter to House Democrats, Pelosi said the vote will come on the same day the nation’s surface transportation act — which authorizes spending on highways, bridges and other infrastructure projects — expires.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Secretary Of State#Iowans
The Hill

Democrats urge Biden to go all in with agenda in limbo

Democrats are urging President Biden to lean way in as the party faces big divides amid a rocky stretch, with his signature legislative item at stake. The calls for Biden to act as the party’s unifier-in-chief comes as the president acknowledged that his agenda is at a “stalemate,” amid high-profile fights between not only moderates and progressives but the House and Senate over the scope of the sweeping spending package.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy