Why rangers call on volunteers to hunt mountain goats at Grand Teton National Park

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn undated photo of an adult mountain goat descending a steep snow-covered slope near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Park officials are allowing qualified volunteer hunters to hunt the species they say is invasive and harmful to the park's native bighorn sheep population. (Shutterstock) MOOSE, Wyoming — Groups of volunteer hunters were allowed to descend into Grand Teton National Park beginning Wednesday to hunt mountain goats that park officials say pose issues for the Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep within the Teton Range.

