Mitsubishi revealed the fourth-generation Outlander back in February 2021 with a lot of styling influenced by the Engelberg Concept, but if you’re hoping to get all that new goodness in an Outlander PHEV, you’re out of luck. Why? Well, because while the rest of the Outlander lineup transitioned into a new generation, here we have the forgotten Outlander PHEV that’s still stuck in the past, flaunting styling and tech that’s beyond dated. So, is it still worth it to buy an Outlander PHEV in 2021 or should you look for alternatives? Our tester had a final price of $39,835 and its generation went into production in 2012, so you should probably read on if you really want the answer to that question.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO