Dee Snider Says Hair Metal ‘Had It Coming,’ Calls Whitesnake ‘Assembled’

By Philip Trapp
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 5 days ago
If anyone remembers the watershed moment when grunge toppled hair metal in the early 1990s, it's former Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider. After all, the rocker was just then starting to dip his toe into the world of radio, learning the ins and outs of programming rock tunes for the airwaves after Twisted Sister's first breakup in 1988. That meant the musician was in a prime position to survey the changing musical landscape. Looking back now, the 66-year-old entertainer suggested an authenticity shift in rock was unavoidable, singling out one particular hair metal act, Whitesnake, that he identified as being "assembled."

NME

The Rolling Stones release music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’, dedicated to Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have dedicated the music video for ‘Living in the Heart of Love’ to their late drummer, Charlie Watts. The song was recorded during the session for 1981’s ‘Tattoo You’ but not included on its official tracklist. The accompanying clip features actresses Marguerite Thiam and Nailia Harzoune enjoying a night of debauchery in Paris: skipping out on a bar tab, dancing in clubs and sharing a passionate kiss.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Is 'Just Not Interested' In Hearing TIM 'RIPPER' OWENS-Era JUDAS PRIEST Albums

In a new interview with Classic Rock magazine, JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was asked if he has listened to "Demolition" and "Jugulator", the two albums PRIEST made with singer Tim "Ripper" Owens during a period in the late 1990s and early 2000s when Halford was out of the band. "No. I still haven't," he said. "This might sound selfish, but because it's not me singing, I'm not attracted to it. I sound like a twat, but I'm really just not interested. And that's no disrespect to Ripper, 'cause he's a friend of mine."
MUSIC
95.5 KLAQ

Watch Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Join Judas Priest to Perform ‘The Green Manalishi’

With the Louder Than Life festival being one of several music events going on over the weekend, it provided the chance for some rock and metal vets to meet up and even pull off collaborations onstage. One of those occurred Sunday (Sept. 26) when Metallica's Kirk Hammett strolled out onstage during Judas Priest's performance to join the band in a menacing version of "The Green Manalishi."
ROCK MUSIC
IBTimes

Sarah Harding Net Worth: How Rich Was She Before Her Death?

Sarah Harding was a British singer-songwriter, actress and model who was most famous for being a member of the all-female pop group Girls Aloud. She died of breast cancer on Sunday. She was 39. At the time of her death, Harding had an estimated net worth of $9 million from...
MUSIC
