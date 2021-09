Hanover Adventure Tours offers many great options for exploring the vibrant wilderness of New England and its exceptional views, farmland, architecture, and thriving community throughout the year. There are a plethora of fun activities to partake in. Whether it’s biking through the beautiful farmlands or on forest trails, trying out all of the favorite local diners, or taking in the rich history that exists in Vermont and New Hampshire, Hanover Adventure Tours is here to help you explore it all. You can take small group tours, customize your own tour, and have the option of privately coached tours as well. Or you can rent some equipment and head out on your own or with friends.

HANOVER, NH ・ 6 DAYS AGO