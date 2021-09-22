Local director Monica Cohen follows a Colombian musician’s life in the US in ‘Dreams of Chonta’
The Boston Latino International Film Festival (BLIFF) takes place virtually this year from Sep. 24 to Oct. 3, and for its ninth anniversary features nine films. Among them are 2021 Sundance Film Festival Official Selection “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” and local filmmaker Monica Cohen’s “Dreams of Chonta.” Following the screenings, viewers can see pre-recorded Q&As with the filmmakers.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0