Making the Leap: How Four Philanthropy-Serving Organizations Elevated Their Work and Shaped Their Regions — and the Support that Helped Make it Happen

The average fast food worker gets paid minimum wage and works long hours. They have to serve a variety of customers and cater to their demands. At some locations workers regularly wait on homeless people and oftentimes they only have a dollar or two to spend on what could be the only food they’ll eat all day. Such was the case at the Burger King where Matthew Resendez worked. It was located in the not so affluent part of town and so homeless people would frequent the place.

