Making the Leap: How Four Philanthropy-Serving Organizations Elevated Their Work and Shaped Their Regions — and the Support that Helped Make it Happen

socalgrantmakers.org
 9 days ago

For more than half a decade, Philanthropy Northwest, Northern California Grantmakers, Southern California Grantmakers and Catalyst of San Diego and Imperial Counties have been the recipients of unprecedented support from one foundation that saw value in regional philanthropy-serving organizations (PSOs). That partner is the Satterberg Foundation. In the years since...

socalgrantmakers.org

#One Foundation#Charity#Grantmakers#Imperial Counties#The Satterberg Foundation#Pso
