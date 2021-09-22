CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times We Live In: Where is the United States in the war to end all wars?

 4 days ago

In my last column, you most likely noticed that the United States was not mentioned being on either side of the war to come. Some will say that is because we are a Christian nation and the rapture has happen before this war, so we are not here. First the...

Esquire

The United States Will Spend $3.5 Trillion Without Batting an Eye—as Long as It’s on War.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin jumped on the television on Sunday to announce that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is aware he won't have Manchin's crucial 50th vote on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that Democrats have been cooking up. He cited the amount of money already pumped into the economy through previous pandemic relief bills, what he considers the threat of rising inflation, and, of course, The National Debt. But the problem above all seems to be the price tag. It's big! That's a lot of money, though it should be noted it's spread out over the next 10 years. And also, it's not actually that much money if you examine what the United States is capable of spending while scarcely batting an eye.
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

‘Now we are engaged in a great civil war’

It’s easy to ask how they could have been so wrong. But there was a time when many people were convinced the Earth was flat. And that slavery was a good idea. And that women should never enter a polling booth. Folks with those beliefs surely felt they were in...
POLITICS
Vindy.com

It’s time to stop fighting no-win wars

The bold headline that recently appeared in a western Pennsylvania newspaper stated, “Withdrawal saddens mom who lost son in Afghanistan.”. All mothers, fathers and families have my sincere condolences for their military loss. When are the American people going to get tired and disgusted of the many years and trillions...
MILITARY
Quad-Cities Times

Column: A war we ended far too late

The war in Afghanistan is already yesterday’s news. The two crises of our age are once again dominating headlines: 1,500 deaths each day, intensive care beds at capacity, as the surge of Covid continues; Hurricane Ida reminded us that climate change is at a tipping point, inundating the east from New Orleans to New England as fire expanded in the west. The distant Hurricane Larry pushed tides higher along the east coast as another tropical cell soaked the southeast.
MILITARY
Jesus
kpfa.org

Warring Without End

Since September 11th, 2001, the United States has seemed bent on a course of endless war. But David Vine reminds us that constant war-making isn’t new — that the U.S. has been at war almost every year since its founding. Vine discusses the evolution of American imperial power and the network of extraterritorial bases that has been a key element of U.S. hegemony.
MILITARY
Times-Herald

We are still at war, and the costs remain high for some

When President Joe Biden announced the end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan, he also vowed that the fight against terrorism would continue, in Afghanistan and across the globe. For Americans, this may be reassuring. For civilians in at least seven countries where we are waging this war, the president’s...
MILITARY
Mountain Xpress

It’s long past time we ended pointless wars

On Sept. 21, the world observes an International Day of Peace, initiated by the United Nations 40 years ago. This will be the 12th year that Asheville has joined others on the planet in solidarity, hoping that someday, peace may prevail on Earth. Even amid Western North Carolina’s stunning beauty, we can’t help but consider the tragic events in Afghanistan, the pointless sacrifices made by local military personnel and the incalculable suffering inflicted on noncombatants.
ASHEVILLE, NC
#War#The United States#To End All Wars#The Times We Live#Christian#Carnegie
Seacoast Online

Letter: Why do we keep starting wars?

Dan Hurley berates the Biden administration for the messy pullout from Afghanistan. He ignores the fact that it took us 20 years to come to the inescapable conclusion that this war was unwinnable. We should all be asking ourselves why we keep starting wars and losing them. By now it should be apparent that having the largest, most expensive military is no guarantee of anything. This is especially true when each war is started without regard to the consequences or a plan to end it.
MILITARY
Brookings Institution

Biden should end America’s longest war: The War on Drugs

The War on Drugs, not the war in Afghanistan, is America’s longest war. It has used trillions of American taxpayer dollars, militarized American law enforcement agencies (federal, state, and local), claimed an untold number of lives, railroaded people’s futures (especially among Black, Latino, and Native populations), and concentrated the effort in the country’s most diverse and poorest neighborhoods. The War on Drugs has been a staggering policy failure, advancing few of the claims that presidents, members of Congress, law enforcement officials, and state and local leaders have sought to achieve. The illicit drug trade thrived under prohibition; adults of all ages and youth had access to illicit substances. Substance use disorders thrived, and policymakers’ efforts to protect public health were fully undermined by policy that disproportionately focused, if unsuccessfully, on public safety. It is time for an American president to think seriously about broad-based policy change to disrupt the manner in which the United States deals with drugs.
U.S. POLITICS
DFW Community News

The End of Our Generation’s War

The students of Allen High School have a very unique perspective on the Afghanistan War. In fact most, if not all students currently enrolled have never physically or cognitively lived in a world without it. From the attack on the World Trade Center in 9/11, to the rapid fall of...
ALLEN, TX
New York Post

America must not forget the thousands Biden left behind in Afghanistan

“In Afghanistan, nothing is guaranteed; not my life,” Rohullah Sadat, 28, told told The Post’s Kirsten Fleming from Doha. “The Taliban — not all, but most — are really cruel. They are uneducated. They shot people like birds. In Western countries, you don’t even treat birds the way they treat people. We live by chance.”
POTUS
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
AFP

Unusual UN meet to close without Taliban, Myanmar speeches

The UN General Assembly in New York ends Monday but without speeches by those in power in Afghanistan and Myanmar, one of many quirks at this year's diplomatic marathon that saw 100 leaders defy coronavirus fears to meet in person. Washington, fearing the event would be a hotbed for the coronavirus, had tried to dissuade leaders from traveling to New York, where a vaccine mandate is in place.
WORLD
13newsnow.com

Debating how the U.S. ended the war in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — America's top diplomat faced an additional three and a half hours of tough questions Tuesday from lawmakers about the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan. A top Senate Democrat, Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey, called the plan, "clearly and fatally flawed." But Secretary of State Antony Blinken insisted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Time to end the tug of war in education

This past Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pratt issued a temporary restraining order stopping the enforcement of the mask mandate ban that the Iowa Legislature passed, and Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law. This ruling sent Iowa parents into a quandary, wondering what to do next, finding their children are again being used in a cruel game of tug of war.
EDUCATION
CNN

Here's why a Haitian migrant and his pregnant wife made the monthslong journey to America

(CNN) — For Rolph Louis, a Haitian migrant hoping for a fresh start in New York, the journey to the United States from Chile took nearly two months. Louis told CNN he felt he had little choice but to leave his homeland of Haiti, an island nation that has been rocked by political instability and economic depression. He said there was little opportunity for work. Simply walking on the streets was often unsafe, Louis added.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

