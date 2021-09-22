The Times We Live In: Where is the United States in the war to end all wars?

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin jumped on the television on Sunday to announce that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is aware he won't have Manchin's crucial 50th vote on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill that Democrats have been cooking up. He cited the amount of money already pumped into the economy through previous pandemic relief bills, what he considers the threat of rising inflation, and, of course, The National Debt. But the problem above all seems to be the price tag. It's big! That's a lot of money, though it should be noted it's spread out over the next 10 years. And also, it's not actually that much money if you examine what the United States is capable of spending while scarcely batting an eye.

