Next weekend’s matchup against Florida has a chance to be something special for the Kentucky Football program. Not only will the 4-0 Wildcats host the Gators in what will be a nighttime kickoff on ESPN at Kroger Field, but both teams will also be ranked among the top 25. Following Kentucky’s close 16-10 win over South Carolina (2-2) on Saturday night, the updated Coaches Poll ranked UK at No. 23 overall, a four-spot jump from where they were ranked after Week 3.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO