Apple iPhone sales in China slowed in August, anticipating iPhone 13 launch
Apple iPhone sales in China slowed down in August, likely suggesting that many Chinese customers deferred purchasing new handsets in anticipation of the iPhone 13 launch. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee offers his opinion on the latest China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) data for August. The data shows 1.5 million smartphone shipments during the month, below the historical average of 2.5 million.appleinsider.com
