Bullet For My Valentine Delay Release Of New Album

By Ashley Perez Hollingsworth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBullet For My Valentine have delayed the release of their upcoming self-titled album. Originally slated to drop October 22nd, the album will now release on November 5th. Announcing the news on social media, the band said they pushed back the album due to “covid related manufacturing delays.”. “Unfortunately due to...

