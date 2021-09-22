Bullet For My Valentine Delay Release Of New Album

In October 2019, Gossip Wolf praised local folk project DPCD for crafting immaculate, autumnal songs “as potently specific as the crunch of fallen leaves underfoot.” It thus seems seasonally appropriate that DPCD will self-release its new album, It’s Hard for a Rich Man to Enter the Kingdom of God, on Friday, October 1, and that the lead single, a ruminative ballad called “Happy Thanksgiving,” has the intimate feel of friends sharing confidences around a dinner table. Led by singer-songwriter Alec Watson, DPCD has a shifting lineup (on It’s Hard the personnel sometimes vary from track to track) that also includes guitarists Ethan Parcell and Kenan Serenbetz, vocalist Sam Connour, and multi-instrumentalist Jesse Bielenberg. Watson says the new record “engages with themes that were subtext in previous albums, but are front and center here: spiritual paranoia, domestic mysticism, deconversion, and anti-capitalist traditions within Christianity.” A batch of cassettes, limited to 50 copies, is currently available for preorder; according to DPCD’s Bandcamp, one tape in five “contains hand-drawn secrets.”

