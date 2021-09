Under new leadership at Utah, Craig Smith and his staff have worked very hard to establish and build relationships on the recruiting trail to expand their footprint and the talent pool from which they can recruit. In the initial months of his takeover a lot of talk revolved around the transfer portal and who would come to Utah to help the program in the immediate future. However, Smith and his staff devoted the majority of their efforts to recruiting for the future.

UTAH STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO