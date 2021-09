Nick Brahms is taking his ability to provide protection on the field and using it in a meaningful way off the field. Auburn’s starting center on Monday created a GoFundMe in support of teammate Luke Deal, whose father Chris Deal was diagnosed with ALS -- commonly known as Lou Gherig’s disease -- earlier this year. The fundraiser was created to help provide financial support for Deal’s family as the tight end’s father combats the neuromuscular disease.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO