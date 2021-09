(Kitco News) - As the world transitions to renewable energy and electric vehicles, the demand for copper will significantly increase while supply is shrinking. "I am very excited that copper is going to have a very long, good run and we will have some organic exposure to it," said Tom Palmer, CEO of Newmont. Newmont, which celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year, is the only gold mining company listed on the S&P 500.

