TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...

dallassun.com

Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Cielo WasteSolutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF) ('Cielo' or the 'Company') today announces that Mr. Gregg Gegunde, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, has also assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer alongside Mr. Don Allan, who will remain President and Chair of the Board of Cielo. Mr. Allan and Mr. Gegunde will share the responsibilities previously undertaken solely by Mr. Allan as the Company continues through its next phase of growth.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Angle PLC Announces Parsortix Demonstrates Ability to Isolate CTCs

PARSORTIX SYSTEM DEMONSTRATES ABILITY TO ISOLATE CTCs FOR DOWNSTREAM GENE ANALYSIS REVEALING MULTIPLE PROGNOSTIC BIOMARKERS. Leading European study centre presents results of three studies in ovarian and lung cancer at 5th ACTC Conference. Novel CTC biomarkers found to predict progression free survival and treatment response for longitudinal patient monitoring in...
CANCER
dallassun.com

As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

New Relic Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, released the findings of its 2021 Observability Forecast. The survey of nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers and IT leaders uncovered that while 90% of respondents believe observability is important and strategic to their business—and 94% believe it to be strategic to their role—just 26% noted mature observability practices within their business. Recognizing the importance of closing that gap, 81% of C-Suite executives expect to increase their observability budget in the coming year with 20% expecting budgets to increase significantly.
SOFTWARE
Observer

CDC Adds Belize, Grenada and 8 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC has added 10 new destinations to its highest “Level 4” COVID-19 travel warning list, including the Caribbean islands of Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases updated travel guidance every week; a destination is designated as having a Level 4 “very high” level of transmission if 500 or more new cases are recorded per 100,000 people over a 28-day period. Americans are advised to avoid travel to any locales within the Level 4 category.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bostonnews.net

International PEO Service Market Worldwide Top Players Revenue, Forecasts To 2027| Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners

A new informative report titled as "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global International PEO Service Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027" has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the International PEO Service Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Trust Stamp Awarded $3.9M DHS Contract

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / Trust Stamp (OTCQX:IDAI)(Euronext Growth:AIID), a global provider of AI-powered trust and identity services used across multiple sectors, today announces it has entered into a fixed price purchase order (the 'Agreement') amounting to U.S. $3,920,764 with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ('ICE'), a federal agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

VIAVI, Capgemini Partner to Deliver 5G and O-RAN Lab Test Capability

Viavi Solutions on Wednesday announced that Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation, to deliver an industry-leading 5G and O-RAN lab test capability, powered by VIAVI’s O-RAN Lab as a Service (LaaS). The success of 5G open networks depends on both end-to-end performance and core testing. Open networks...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

WHO to revive probe into COVID-19 origins: Report

Geneva [Switzerland], September 27 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) is looking to revive an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19, a US media report said. The world health body is assembling a team of 20 scientists to hunt for new evidence, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. According...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market: What to Expect From 2021 And Beyond?

Analyse COVID-19: transformez les énormes Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service défis du marché en changement significatif. Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market by 2030 is a fundamental study carried out by Market.biz. The research report helps grab the attention of the leaders like you by providing information regarding the Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market growth and share. The data representing the capital gains and losses on both global and local has been analyzed in this report. Proficient standardized tools used during report composition include SWOT Analysis. The report provides a thorough judgment of the market. The report comprises market revenue, production gains, distribution players, development factors, and applications.
INDUSTRY
mediapost.com

Jeep, Ram, Fiat Partner With Bono's (Red)

Stellantis’ brands Jeep, Ram and Fiat are partnering with (Red), an organization co-founded by Bono to fight pandemics. All three brands will launch special edition (Red) vehicles and a global marketing campaign launches today, says Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. The creative aims to drive awareness to the...
BUSINESS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Naughty Doge: The Blockchain-Based Video Streaming Platform Is Changing the Way People Produce, Share, and Consume Video

A new doge is coming to the market. Naughty Doge- a crypto project that has resolved to bring the world of video streaming and all human-interest videos to the people. The motivation to revolutionize video streaming services is driven by the increased challenges caused by centralized video streaming services that continue to choke the industry with massive policies and hefty fees on content creators' earnings. For example, the leading centralized video streaming service, YouTube, has been accused of putting unfair censorship on video content posted on the platform and paying content creators just a fraction of revenue generated while retaining the lion's share.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

China-CEEC innovation cooperation highlighted to address global challenges

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEECs) will continue to deepen cooperation in science, technology and innovation for sustainable development, said participants of a conference held on the sidelines of the ongoing 2021 Zhongguancun Forum (ZGC Forum) in Beijing. China's Minister of Science and...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Focus on farmer issues, climate change: VP Naidu to CSIR

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): During the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday advised the CSIR to focus on problems faced by farmers and climate change. He said that CSIR laboratories and institutes should address challenges...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Turkish capital awaits "Midas Touch" for ancient site

ANKARA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- The ancient site of Gordion, where the legendary Phrygian King Midas eternally rests, is expected to be Turkish capital Ankara's first site to enter UNESCO'S World Heritage List, a move which would boost tourism. A panel of experts from the International Council on Monuments and...
WORLD
dallassun.com

China-Africa expo unleashes new cooperation potential

CHANGSHA, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo opened Sunday, unleashing new potential for cooperation between China and Africa. The four-day event, held both online and offline, and themed "New Start, New Opportunities, and New Accomplishments," has attracted nearly 900 enterprises from about 40 African countries and China, according to the organizers.
WORLD
dallassun.com

CNT - saving the earth with blockchain Technology

2021 is the first year of carbon neutralization. Global warming is an indisputable fact. Recently, more and more frequent smog and extreme climate have hurt us deeply. If we do not actively deal with it, our future generations are likely to die from the harm brought by climate warming. In order to mitigate the impact of global warming and climate change, we must significantly reduce the emission of carbon dioxide.
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

As Paraguay River falls to record low level, economy worries officials

The Paraguay River experienced the steepest decline in its water levels in more than 117 years on September 23. Government data indicated that the Paraguay River has fallen .78 inches below 2020's earlier record figure. Directorate of Meteorology and Hydrology's observations manager, Oscar Hugo Rodrguez Salcedo, noted that the current...
ECONOMY

