GM Names Former U.S. Auto Safety Chief to Global Regulatory Post

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co on Wednesday named David Strickland, the former top U.S. auto-safety official who now serves as a senior Senate aide, as its regulatory affairs chief as the largest American automaker expands its electric vehicle plans. Detroit-based GM said it is tapping Strickland as vice president...

