NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...

thefabricator.com

JIS Distribution purchases assets of Erie Tool & Supply

Cleveland-based metalworking product distributor JIS Distribution LLC, a division of Jergens Inc., has announced its acquisition of the principal assets of Erie Tool & Supply Co. of Toledo, Ohio, a supplier of cutting tools, abrasives, cutting fluids, and inventory management systems. JIS will open a new branch in the Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
dallassun.com

A2Z Signs Distribution Agreement with Regional Partner in Italy

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ('A2Z' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AZ) (OTCQX:AAZZF), an innovative technology company specializing in state-of-the-art automation and electronics technology including the Cust2Mate Smart Cart Platform, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with POLIT100 for the promotion, distribution and service of the Company's Cust2Mate Smart Shopping Carts throughout Italy.
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Lief Raws, CellFlo6 partner for sales, distribution

Lief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary green tea extract. Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs (Valencia, CA) entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of CellFlo6, a green tea extract. “The development of Lief Raws was primarily driven by the...
BUSINESS
cepro.com

Savant Partners with WAVE to Distribute CYNC by GE Lighting

WAVE Electronics and Savant Systems, Inc. are partnering to deliver CYNC smart home solutions to custom installation professionals, builders and contractors at WAVE locations nationwide and through wave-electronics.com. “WAVE Electronics is a key strategic partner with a shared vision to offer exceptional whole-home experiences without compromise,” says Angela Larson, Senior...
TECHNOLOGY
Alkame Receives 125K Purchase Order for Kona Gold's HighDrate Beverage Brand

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:ALKM), a diversified holding company is pleased to announce that its wholly Owned subsidiary, Bell Food & Beverage Inc., has received a purchase order from Kona Gold LLC., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kona Gold Beverage Inc., to produce and bottle the company's popular HighDrate CBD infused energy water.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners

Thursday 16 September 2021, (London): ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners to revolutionise the sustainability risk management market and take solutions to a global audience. ethiXbase, a leading provider of sustainable third-party risk assessment services, announce receiving investment funding from CGE Partners ("CGE"), who target purposeful businesses with a...
BUSINESS
Livingston Parish News

Stirling Properties completes purchase of Pepsi Distribution Center

Stirling Properties has completed the purchase of the 140,000-square-foot Pepsi Distribution Center located in Livingston, marking the company’s first large-scale industrial acquisition. The sale closed on Aug. 19, according to a news release from Stirling Properties. Heck Realty/Raymond Heck sold the property for an undisclosed price. With the acquisition, Stirling...
LIVINGSTON, LA
