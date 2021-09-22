CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Giants Add Two Offensive Linemen to Practice Squad

By Giants Country News Desk
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChbaF_0c4hy6FI00

The New York Giants continue to tweak their practice squad, adding a pair of offensive linemen, tackle Foster Sarell, and guard/center Jonotthan Harrison to the list.

Sarell, 6'7" and 332 pounds, played his college ball at Stanford, where during his senior season in 2020, he played in and started all six games at right tackle. Sarell was named to the 2021 National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society and was a 2019 All-Pac-12 honorable mention.

Sarell, once regarded as one of the nation's top offensive linemen prospects, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he spent training camp before being released as part of the final roster cuts.

He was re-signed to the Ravens practice squad last week, but his stay was short-lived as he was released on Tuesday.

Harrison was with the Giants in training camp after signing with the team earlier in the year as an unrestricted free agent. He spent the early part of training camp on the PUP list with a hamstring injury.

Harrison takes the place of Matt Skura, a center who had been on the practice squad before being elevated to the 53-man roster last week after the team decided to shift Nick Gates (now on injured reserve) to guard and promote Billy Price to the starting role.

The Giants, who had an extra opening on their practice squad after the Raiders poached offensive tackle Jackson Barton earlier this week, made room for the second offensive lineman by terminating the contract of running back Dexter Williams.

The Giants currently have a roster opening on their 53-man roster after placing offensive lineman Nick Gates in injured reserve earlier this week.

