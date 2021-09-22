CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amplify ETFs Launches New Digital & Online Trading ETF, BIDS

By Aaron Neuwirth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Amplify ETFs announced the launch of the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (NYSE: BIDS), an index-based ETF that seeks to capitalize on the rise of digital and online trading of securities and digital assets. BIDS seeks investment results that generally correspond to the BlueStar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets Index (the “Index”).

