NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

birminghamnews.net
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / NeutriSci International Inc. ('NeutriSci' or the 'Company') (TSXV:NU)(OTCQB:NRXCF)(FRANKFURT:1N9), an innovative technology company developing products, licencing IP and technology for B2B partnerships and the nutraceutical industry, is pleased to announce that it has received an additional order from Tabletz LLC. Tabletz LLC...

www.birminghamnews.net

thefabricator.com

JIS Distribution purchases assets of Erie Tool & Supply

Cleveland-based metalworking product distributor JIS Distribution LLC, a division of Jergens Inc., has announced its acquisition of the principal assets of Erie Tool & Supply Co. of Toledo, Ohio, a supplier of cutting tools, abrasives, cutting fluids, and inventory management systems. JIS will open a new branch in the Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
birminghamnews.net

EHT Secures $2M Credit Facility to Fund New Puerto Rico Housing Orders

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ('EHT' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2 million credit facility (the 'Credit Facility') with a private lending institution to fund the initial construction of the Company's Puerto Rico housing orders. As disclosed on September 20, EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received orders for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately.
REAL ESTATE
birminghamnews.net

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence. Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will...
ENGINEERING
birminghamnews.net

EKI Energy to expand operations in more countries by March

New Delhi [India], Sep 22 (ANI): Global green consultancy firm EKI Energy Services Ltd (EnKing International) said on Wednesday it has drawn aggressive plans to expand its footprints in the carbon credit market to more countries across the globe by the end of this financial year from 18 nations at present.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Ideanomics' WAVE Secures Follow-On Purchase Order From AVTA

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE finalized a multi-million dollar follow-on purchase order from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority (AVTA) for 28 additional wireless charging systems. AVTA currently serves more than 450,000 residents in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, and northern Los Angeles County, California. WAVE, which Ideanomics wholly...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
birminghamnews.net

Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System

New product offering with subscription providing recurring revenue. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with industry-leading performance and substantial intellectual property, today announced the launch of EVISION, its internally developed and proprietary remote monitoring system. This new system is cloud-based and is able to track battery operational usage in Electrovaya-powered applications such as lift trucks or electric buses in real time. The system will monitor battery health, utilization and charging to provide customers with optimized fleet and charging management. Furthermore, the system improves the capability and efficiency of troubleshooting and maintenance.
ECONOMY
birminghamnews.net

ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, was announced as a joint winner of the 2021 Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data Award by the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).
INDUSTRY
birminghamnews.net

TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...
BUSINESS
nutritionaloutlook.com

Lief Raws, CellFlo6 partner for sales, distribution

Lief Raws will manage distribution and sales of the proprietary green tea extract. Lief Raws, a division of Lief Labs (Valencia, CA) entered into a licensing partnership to be the distribution and sales arm of CellFlo6, a green tea extract. “The development of Lief Raws was primarily driven by the...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is negotiating a contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to be a supplier of recycled silica sand and a provider of transport services. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating a contract with CEMEX to supply silica sand and provide transport services. It is agreed to keep supplying the multiple concrete plants located in the center region of Mexico with 75,000 tons of silica sand annually. The strategic location of the mine is a beneficial factor for the company since it eliminates the competition in the region.
BUSINESS
cepro.com

Savant Partners with WAVE to Distribute CYNC by GE Lighting

WAVE Electronics and Savant Systems, Inc. are partnering to deliver CYNC smart home solutions to custom installation professionals, builders and contractors at WAVE locations nationwide and through wave-electronics.com. “WAVE Electronics is a key strategic partner with a shared vision to offer exceptional whole-home experiences without compromise,” says Angela Larson, Senior...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners

Thursday 16 September 2021, (London): ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners to revolutionise the sustainability risk management market and take solutions to a global audience. ethiXbase, a leading provider of sustainable third-party risk assessment services, announce receiving investment funding from CGE Partners ("CGE"), who target purposeful businesses with a...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase American Depositary Shares for Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD)

About Molecular Data Inc. Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to provide an update on its current activities related to the development of its first rapid diagnostic test targeting the SARS CoV-2 antigen, using the Company's patented breakthrough chemistry. The results represent a significant milestone on the path to manufacturing Gemina's first diagnostic test and demonstrates the power of Gemina's chemistry in its ability to effectively test at lower limits of detection when manufactured at scale. This confirmation allows the company to begin exploring initial out-licensing opportunities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
birminghamnews.net

Golden Dawn Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed it's previously announced private placement of August 23, 2021. The non-brokered private placement consisted of 3,000,000 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 18 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.35 per share.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Winning Customers Back with Distributed Order Management

Following a year (and then some) with very little control, consumers are craving flexibility and transparency from the businesses they engage with. As they experience the convenience of e-commerce, shoppers today can seamlessly jump across channels by browsing in-person, then buying online or switching devices mid-search. In fact, bounce rates on social media have risen 14% since Q2 of 2020, and abandoned cart percentages climbed as high as 65% on desktop and 81% on mobile in the last year, according to Kibo’s Ecommerce Quarterly Benchmark report.
RETAIL
Livingston Parish News

Stirling Properties completes purchase of Pepsi Distribution Center

Stirling Properties has completed the purchase of the 140,000-square-foot Pepsi Distribution Center located in Livingston, marking the company’s first large-scale industrial acquisition. The sale closed on Aug. 19, according to a news release from Stirling Properties. Heck Realty/Raymond Heck sold the property for an undisclosed price. With the acquisition, Stirling...
LIVINGSTON, LA
martechseries.com

ShardSecure Expands Distribution with Strategic Channel Partners

ShardSecure®, the world’s most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, announced they have signed partnership agreements with Connect I.T., New England Safety Partners and T•Services in Brazil. The resellers join FiveSky, who signed on to sell ShardSecure’s solutions earlier this year, as well as D.C. Consulting and Red River.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

bunq partners with Paysafe to enable cash deposits for digital banking

Bunq, a Netherlands-based mobile banking platform, has partnered with Paysafe to provide customers with access to cash services. The international roll-out of the partnership between Paysafe and bunq, which starts with 21 European countries, facilitates secure cash deposits via the bunq mobile app. After selecting Paysafecash as the top up method in their app, the customer chooses how much cash to deposit into the account and generates a barcode for the transaction.
TECHNOLOGY
dbusiness.com

C2Dx Inc. and Quintree Partner to Distribute Telemedicine Platform

C2Dx Inc. in Kalamazoo, a medical device company that invests in and refines the delivery of valuable niche products to propel their growth and accessibility, has partnered with Quintree in Detroit, a telemedicine platform that integrates with existing diagnostic equipment. Quintree was created by Dr. Adam Folbe and Sandy Kronenberg...
DETROIT, MI

