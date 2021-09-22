NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSXV:GOM)(FRA:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRD), ('Golden Dawn' or the 'Company'), The Company is pleased to announce that it has closed it's previously announced private placement of August 23, 2021. The non-brokered private placement consisted of 3,000,000 million units at a price of $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of $450,000. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 18 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of $0.35 per share.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO