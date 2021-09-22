CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TPT Global Tech's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Partners with Grenada's St. Augustine Medical Services (SAMS) to Provide Comprehensive Covid Testing Capabilities in Grenada

 4 days ago

TPT Delivers First 'QuikLAB' Covid Testing Lab and Will Deploy 'QuikPASS' Check and Verify Passport Platform in Conjunction with SAMS Testing Capabilities Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCBB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary...

birminghamnews.net

Autonio, SingularityDAO Sign AI Licensing Deal

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / The Autonio Foundation and SingularityDAO this week signed a new licensing deal that will broaden and deepen their existing technology and ecosystem partnership and accelerate their joint research into decentralized artificial intelligence. Under this new strategic arrangement, SingularityDAO and Autonio will...
ENGINEERING
birminghamnews.net

Finance Blocks appoints Jake Seltzer as Chief Executive

Los Angeles (California) [US], September 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Jake Seltzer, a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Fintech is now the Chief Executive Officer of Finance Blocks, a micro-banking solution based on the Blockchain platform for Rural Financial Institutions in Los Angeles. Finance Blocks provides a suite of fintech services...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

DURHAM, NC and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, was announced as a joint winner of the 2021 Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data Award by the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).
INDUSTRY
birminghamnews.net

Mucinno Holding, Inc. Negotiates Contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is negotiating a contract with CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) to be a supplier of recycled silica sand and a provider of transport services. MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO) is pleased to announce that it is negotiating a contract with CEMEX to supply silica sand and provide transport services. It is agreed to keep supplying the multiple concrete plants located in the center region of Mexico with 75,000 tons of silica sand annually. The strategic location of the mine is a beneficial factor for the company since it eliminates the competition in the region.
BUSINESS
Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase American Depositary Shares for Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD)

About Molecular Data Inc. Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Gemina Labs Receives Positive Initial Manufacturing Results for SARS-CoV-2 Diagnostic Test

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the 'Company' or 'Gemina') is pleased to provide an update on its current activities related to the development of its first rapid diagnostic test targeting the SARS CoV-2 antigen, using the Company's patented breakthrough chemistry. The results represent a significant milestone on the path to manufacturing Gemina's first diagnostic test and demonstrates the power of Gemina's chemistry in its ability to effectively test at lower limits of detection when manufactured at scale. This confirmation allows the company to begin exploring initial out-licensing opportunities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
birminghamnews.net

As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean Presence with New Testing Capabilities in Grenada

Company Set to Open 'QuikLAB™' Covid Testing Lab and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport Platform Near International Airport. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. www.tptglobaltech.com ('TPTW or the Company') (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that its subsidiary TPT MedTech www.tptmedtech.com is expanding its Point of Care (POC) operations in the Caribbean with the introduction of its services in Grenada. With the Covid Delta variant continuing its rise globally, TPT's operations will include Covid testing through the availability of its 'QuikLAB™' and 'QuikPASS™' Check and Verify Passport technology platform to tourists, local citizens, and government agencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
suasnews.com

360iSR and Canadian UAVs partner to provide comprehensive UAS operations training spearheading global Programme

New centre of excellence in Canada provides template for global multi-domain UAS training and operational capabilities for international roll-out Joint announcement: Calgary, AB, Canada and London, UK: September 2021: 360iSR and Canadian UAVs have agreed to jointly offer the most comprehensive Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Operations Training on the market globally.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

TPT Global Tech's SaaS Division's Gaming Social Media APP "VOICOPS" is LIVE!

TPT's APP provides a unique gaming experience for Amazon's highly anticipated Medieval New World video game. SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW or TPT Global Tech') (OTCQB:TPTW) www.tptglobaltech.com based in San Diego, California, a technology-based company with divisions providing telecommunications, medical technology, media content for domestic and international syndication as well as technology solutions, today announced its SAAS (Software as a Service) Division's Gaming Social Media App 'VOICOPS' is now LIVE and available in perfect time for Amazon's Medieval New World video game! 'VOICOPS' is the company's first gaming-focused APP and provides REAL-TIME Looking-for-Group (LFG) function and a speedy way for gamers to group-up live in our App with live audio chat 'Chat ROOMS'. The VOICOPS Gaming Social Media App also allows for unlimited users to join the audience mode to listen-in on the action from each team. 'VOICOPS' features several built-in social media functions for gamers to post articles, videos of game-play, and direct links to YouTube videos.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

New Relic Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Global Research on Observability

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, released the findings of its 2021 Observability Forecast. The survey of nearly 1,300 software engineers, developers and IT leaders uncovered that while 90% of respondents believe observability is important and strategic to their business—and 94% believe it to be strategic to their role—just 26% noted mature observability practices within their business. Recognizing the importance of closing that gap, 81% of C-Suite executives expect to increase their observability budget in the coming year with 20% expecting budgets to increase significantly.
SOFTWARE
Observer

CDC Adds Belize, Grenada and 8 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC has added 10 new destinations to its highest “Level 4” COVID-19 travel warning list, including the Caribbean islands of Grenada and St. Kitts and Nevis. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention releases updated travel guidance every week; a destination is designated as having a Level 4 “very high” level of transmission if 500 or more new cases are recorded per 100,000 people over a 28-day period. Americans are advised to avoid travel to any locales within the Level 4 category.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Las Vegas Herald

International PEO Service Market Worldwide Top Players Revenue, Forecasts To 2027| Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners

A new informative report titled as "COVID-19 Outbreak-Global International PEO Service Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities And Competitive Landscape In 2021, Forecast to 2027" has recently published by ResearchMoz to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the International PEO Service Market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.
MARKETS
birminghamnews.net

IDC MarketScape names Virtusa as a Major Player

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced it has been named as a Major Player in theVirtusa approaches every cloud migration project with a fresh approach to address a company's unique challenges and opportunities. With the latest tools and technologies and vast experience in successful large-scale cloud migrations, Virtusa builds comprehensive roadmaps for each individual client's cloud journey.
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / Gamesys Group PLC (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Bank of America Corporation.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
birminghamnews.net

IQ-AI Limited Awarded EU Patent For Dual-Echo MR Perfusion Processing

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / IQ-AI Limited (LSE:IQAI) (OTCQB:IQAIF), a developer and manufacturer of medical image processing platforms that have led to effective therapeutic strategies that prolong survival and improve the quality of life in brain tumor and other patients, today announced it has been awarded a European Patent for 'Multiparameter Perfusion Imaging with Leakage Correction'.
ENGINEERING
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thefastmode.com

VIAVI, Capgemini Partner to Deliver 5G and O-RAN Lab Test Capability

Viavi Solutions on Wednesday announced that Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation, to deliver an industry-leading 5G and O-RAN lab test capability, powered by VIAVI’s O-RAN Lab as a Service (LaaS). The success of 5G open networks depends on both end-to-end performance and core testing. Open networks...
TECHNOLOGY
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market: What to Expect From 2021 And Beyond?

Analyse COVID-19: transformez les énormes Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service défis du marché en changement significatif. Global Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market by 2030 is a fundamental study carried out by Market.biz. The research report helps grab the attention of the leaders like you by providing information regarding the Testing and Quality Assurance (QA) Service Market growth and share. The data representing the capital gains and losses on both global and local has been analyzed in this report. Proficient standardized tools used during report composition include SWOT Analysis. The report provides a thorough judgment of the market. The report comprises market revenue, production gains, distribution players, development factors, and applications.
INDUSTRY
birminghamnews.net

Notice to Attend the Extraordinary General Meeting in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ)

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9) The shareholders in Smart Eye Aktiebolag (publ), reg.no. 556575-8371 (the 'Company'), with its registered office in Gothenburg, are hereby invited to the extraordinary general meeting (the 'EGM') on Friday 8 October 2021. INFORMATION RELATED TO...
BUSINESS
birminghamnews.net

SGFE Helps SME Businesses Jump Through The Proverbial Business Blackhole

Many businesses get stuck at certain stages in business; These stages are known as business black holes; Typically, they start at £750,000 and repeat again at £17 million; Did you know that there is a mathematical formula that helps businesses forecast and prepare for the next business blackhole and make changes to avoid getting stuck?
ECONOMY

