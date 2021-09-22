CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Weeknd and Nicolás Jaar Sued for Copyright Infringement Over “Call Out My Name”

By Madison Bloom
Pitchfork
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd, Nicolás Jaar, and Frank Dukes have been sued by producers Suniel Fox and Henry Strange for copyright infringement, Pitchfork can confirm. The complaint was filed September 17 in a California federal court, and alleges that the Weeknd’s 2018 My Dear Melancholy, track “Call Out My Name” is “strikingly and/or substantially similar, if not identical” to Fox and Strange’s 2015 track “Vibeking.” The suit points out a number of compositional similarities between the songs. “Both works are in a minor key,” it reads. “Both works are in a 6/8 meter that is less common in popular music. Both works are played at a similar tempo. And both works use features of electronica, ambience, pop, hip-hop, rock, and R&B to achieve a particular atmospheric and melancholic sound.” Find the full complaint below.

ap-prod.pitchfork.com

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Nickelback Respond to ‘Rockstar’ Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

Last month, a man named Kirk Johnston filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Nickelback over their song "Rockstar," and the band have now responded to his claims. Johnston is a former member of a band called Snowblind Revival, and claims that Nickelback was given access to his 2001 song "Rock Star" by record label personnel at Roadrunner Records and Warner Chappell Music, Inc., and then copied it.
MUSIC
Billboard

The Weeknd Accused of Plagiarizing 2018 Song 'Call Out My Name'

According to the lawsuit -- which was filed Sept. 17 -- the two tracks have the same time signature and similar tempos. The “Vibeking” writing duo also claims that even though the songs have different key signatures, they have otherwise identical hook melodies based on their scale degrees. (This is heard as The Weeknd sings “so, call out my name” and other lyrical variations of such hook.) The rhythm of these hooks are also identical, the lawsuit claims, and are played or sung over top the minor first and minor fourth chords of their respective key signatures. (It should be noted that popular music commonly uses the first, fourth and fifth chords in a scale.)
MUSIC
thesource.com

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion Sued For Copyright Infringement

Lil Peep and XXXTentacion are being sued by a singer-songwriter who claims the two late artists copied his song for their 2018 posthumous joint song “Falling Down.”. Officials say Richard Jaden Hoff filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the late rhymers, claiming that the duo’s production team stole the guitar riff from his song “Under My Breath.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
northwestgeorgianews.com

Dancer testifies she walked in on R. Kelly and an underage Aaliyah in midst of sex act

NEW YORK — A dancer for R. Kelly testified Monday that she walked in on the R&B superstar in the midst of a sex act with Aaliyah, who was underage. The woman, who was also a minor at the time, said she was looking to pull a prank on Kelly aboard his tour bus outside Washington, D.C.. But when she opened the door to a back room of the bus, she was shocked to see the two singers.
CELEBRITIES
KEYT

Prosecutors: Tapes capture R. Kelly threatening his victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors want a New York City jury at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial to hear profane video and audio recordings they say demonstrate how he threatened his victims with violence. A court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn says an enraged Kelly can...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Is Ridiculously Shredded Now: See His New Look

Lil Uzi Vert might want to consider removing the "lil" from his stage name because, after his recent sightings, he's not looking so little anymore. The Philadelphia-bred rapper has been enjoying himself for the last few weeks, appearing alongside Erykah Badu at the Met Gala and popping up over the weekend in the streets of London. As he continues to hype up his upcoming body of work The Pink Tape, Lil Uzi appears to be prioritizing his health and fitness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Dukes
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copyright Infringement#Call Out My Name#Nicol S Jaar Sued For
Page Six

Elon Musk and Grimes break up after three years together

Elon Musk and Grimes have broken up after three years together, Page Six can exclusively reveal. The SpaceX founder confirmed that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, the epically named X Æ A-Xii Musk. “We are semi-separated...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Machine Gun Kelly Tried to Come for Slipknot at Riot Fest

Riot Fest, the annual weekend of rock and rap nostalgia in Chicago, closed things out Sunday with a generational clash of headliners: metal lifers Slipknot and newly minted pop-punker Machine Gun Kelly. And between running through songs off his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall on September 19, Kelly took that billing as a chance to lob a few shots at the band across the festival grounds. Early into his set, he asked the crew to light the crowd. “Let me see who chose to be here instead of with all the old weird dudes with masks,” MGK said — referring of course to Slipknot, who perform in clown and horror masks. Later in the set, he goaded the band again. “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing?” he said. “Being 50 years old, wearing a fuckin’ weird mask on a fuckin’ stage.” As many have noted on Twitter, 31-year-old Kelly himself is known for his many tattoos, bold nail designs, and once even sporting a black tongue. But okay!
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Machine Gun Kelly Booed off Stage, Fights Fans at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly may have many fans, but as he found out this weekend, he also has a lot of critics- especially in the rock/metal community. MGK found out the hard way that crossing over genres is not always a seamless transition when he was booed off stage and then fought at least one fan at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky.
MUSIC
Popculture

Frances Bean Cobain Loses Treasured Item Belonging to Father Kurt Cobain in Divorce Settlement

Frances Bean Cobain did not have to give up much in the divorce settlement from her ex-husband, but she did lose a treasured item that belonged to her father, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. According to The Blast, Cobain and musician Isaiah Silva split in 2016, following a secret marriage less than two years prior. Cobain cited "irreconcilable differences" in divorce papers, with a messy court battle coming in the wake of her filing.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP

Comments / 0

Community Policy