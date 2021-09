For the second time this season, the Carpinteria boys water polo team won at Malibu, beating the Sharks, 12-7, in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Mateo Handall scored two of his three goals in the opening minutes of the third period to snap a 4-4 tie, and the CIF-SS Division 5 top-ranked Warriors opened up a 9-6 lead going into the fourth period.