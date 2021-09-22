CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Arsenio Hall's Net Worth?

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the resurgence of Eddie Murphy’s popular film Coming to America, comedian and TV show host Arsenio Hall has found his way back onto the big screen⏤even if lately that “big screen” has been roughly the size of an average flatscreen. With the release of the film’s sequel, Coming 2 America, Hall has proven that he still has what it takes to keep up with the comedy stylings of Eddie Murphy, even at 65. Though he’s not as famous as his costar, Hall has had his share of time in the spotlight during the early part of his career.

