ACDM Honors PHASTAR with Award for Innovation in the Management of Clinical Trial Data

birminghamnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURHAM, NC and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO) offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, was announced as a joint winner of the 2021 Innovation in the Management of Clinical Data Award by the Association for Clinical Data Management (ACDM).

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Clinical Trials#Acdm#Award For Innovation#Ai And Machine Learning#Phastar Phastar#Fsp
