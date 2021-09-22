CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ron Bellamy talks learning curve of moving from offensive to defensive assistant coach

 6 days ago

Michigan safeties coach Ron Bellamy discusses the ongoing learning curve of becoming a defensive assistant coach after moving over from defense.

247sports.com

Outsider.com

LSU Honors Kevione Faulk, Assistant Coach’s Daughter Who Died, During Saturday’s Game

On Saturday, the LSU football team honored the daughter of Assistant Coach Kevin Faulk, after her tragic death earlier this week. Faulk’s daughter, Kevione, died days before she turned 20 years old. At this point, her cause of death has not been revealed. But the Tigers wore decals on their helmet that read “KF” for Saturday’s game against the Central Michigan Chippewas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
State
Michigan State
247Sports

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers coach says it's 'a shame' Dak Prescott had to face Tom Brady

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott grabbed the attention of the country on Thursday night with his performance in a narrow loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While Prescott’s play earned him tons of praise and respect, it was not enough to overcome one major hurdle. Going against Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, it was always going to be an uphill battle, according to Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
chatsports.com

Defense dominating, offense sputtering at halftime

Clemson Tigers football, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football, Detroit Tigers. Clemson entered the halftime break with a 7-0 lead over Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. But the sixth-ranked Tigers struggled to find a rhythm on offense but maintained an advantage at halftime thanks to another...
COLLEGE SPORTS
floridagators.com

Hart Named Assistant Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gators head men's golf coach J.C. Deacon announced Dudley Hart as an assistant coach on Wednesday. "Adding Dudley to our program as the next assistant golf coach is a big win for the Florida Gators," Deacon said. "Dudley has spent the majority of his life playing the PGA Tour against the best players in the world. His knowledge, experience, and practice habits are going to be a huge asset for our student-athletes. He has a remarkable passion for helping others and his attention to detail is unmatched.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State coach James Franklin sees progress from offense

Auburn’s 2-0 start has been fueled by a defense that has allowed just 10 points and a running game featuring the dynamic Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter. Penn State’s start isn’t too shabby, either. The No. 10 Nittany Lions own a road win at Wisconsin and impressive home victory over defending MAC champ Ball State.
PENN, PA
thespun.com

Watch: Hilarious Play In The Cincinnati vs. Indiana Game

It has not been a good first half so far for the eighth-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats, who are on the road today against the Indiana Hoosiers. In fact, one of the few memorable moments for the Bearcats was a hilarious viral highlight from offensive lineman John Williams, which came on a negative play.
INDIANA STATE
On3.com

Offensively & Defensively Speaking: Washington State

I sure hope nobody turned off this game against Washington State before halftime. There were plenty of reasons to do so as USC struggled mightily early on both sides of the ball. Washington State looked like giant killers and jumped out to a 14-0 lead, which could have been worse if not for the defensive goal-line stand. Two touchdowns really turned the tide…the one that WSU didn’t get and the one freshman Jaxson Dart threw to Gary Bryant on 4th and 9 just before the end of the first half. That was at least a 14-point swing and much more than that in the momentum column.
WASHINGTON STATE
