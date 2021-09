For the first time in a year, brightly colored signs studded Hartman Green, each representing a unique student-run organization. The excitement was palpable before the event began, as club members decorated rows of tables in hopes of attracting new students. Like most annual traditions, the Student Involvement Fair was canceled last year, leading to what some club leaders described as a “crisis of involvement”. A combination of virtual isolation and remote learning made organizations’ numbers dwindle, especially among the freshman and sophomore classes. The only outreach opportunity most clubs had was in the form of an email that they hoped would not get lost in the inboxes of their potential members.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO