Broward County, FL

Broward Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help in Hit-And-Run Crash

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
BROWARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – A pedestrian is clinging to life following a hit-and-run crash, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help to locate the driver and vehicle involved. At approximately 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, BSO deputies responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian call near the...

Shore News Network

AG investigating fatal police shooting in Mantua

MANTUA – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred early on the morning of Sept. 14 in Mantua Township, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported. The decedent has been identified as Charles Sharp III, 49, who...
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police searching for driver who killed motorcyclist and fled scene

On June 1, 2021, at 10:32 am, an unknown person operating a 2021 gray Ford F-150 pickup was traveling on East Duncannon Avenue towards Rising Sun Avenue when it went around stopped traffic and proceeded through a red light striking a motorcyclist operated by a 34-year-old male who was fatally injured during the impact. The operator of the pickup fled the location onto the 200 Block of East Ashdale Street towards C Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Woman charged after abandoning 5 sick puppies to tree, trespassing after being evicted

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, ACPO Investigator Denise Manino received a telephone call from Galloway Twp. Officer David LaSassa, regarding five adult dogs of what appeared to be German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois breed that had appeared to be abandoned in the woods in the area of N. Pitney Road in Galloway. Officer LaSassa stated that some of the dogs were tethered to a tree and others were inside kennels with no food or water. The dogs— that were owned by Wozniak—had been left alone for at least 15 hours according to the owner of the property. The dogs were taken to Atlantic County Animal Shelter and put on a protective hold and at that time Wozniak refused to surrender the dogs. Investigator Manino received a phone call on Sept. 21, 2021, from Officer LaSassa stating Wozniak was in custody for trespassing back on the property she was ordered not to return to, following a judicial eviction order that was signed on Sept. 13, 2021.
PETS
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Florida Traffic
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

Grand Jury votes against criminal charges against cop who shot and killed Witney RIvera

TRENTON – A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Witney Rivera, 41, of Pemberton Township, N.J., who was fatally shot by an officer of the Pemberton Borough Police Department on July 19, 2019. As required by statute, all fatal police encounters must be presented to a grand jury. According to available evidence, including video footage and the recorded statements of civilian witnesses, Mr. Rivera was armed with a scythe and advancing toward other individuals when he was shot.
PEMBERTON, NJ
#Traffic Accident#Broward Sheriff#The Range Rover#Bso Traffic Homicide
Shore News Network

Border Patrol agents rescue migrant mother with young children lost in the desert

OCOTILLO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued four undocumented individuals Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m., when El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System received a notification from a rescue beacon that was activated by an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now requesting assistance near the mountainous area.
OCOTILLO, CA
Shore News Network

Crack trafficking ring in Savannah neighborhood disrupted with arrests on federal charges

SAVANNAH, GA: Multiple defendants are in custody on drug trafficking charges after the unsealing of a federal indictment targeting an open-air drug market in Savannah. The 56-count indictment in USA v. Fields et al. details charges against 14 defendants, primarily Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Crack Cocaine, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by at least four years of supervised release.
Shore News Network

Caught in the Act, Agents Apprehend Suspected Arsonist

OCOTILLO, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended an undocumented individual accused of starting fires in the Jacumba Wilderness region Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m., when El Centro Station Dispatch notified agents working in the field of a fire in the Jacumba Wilderness Region....
OCOTILLO, CA
Shore News Network

Harrison County residents admit to drug charges

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Two Shinnston, West Virginia, residents have admitted to methamphetamine charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced. Larry Thomas Gregory, II, 44, and Angela Chapman, 33, each pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Gregory and Chapman admitted to having more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in February 2020 in Harrison County.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Shore News Network

Kasilof Man Indicted for Making Interstate Death Threats

ANCHORAGE – A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging a Kasilof, Alaska, man with five counts of making interstate threats and one count of cyberstalking for making death threats from Alaska to individuals in other states. According to court documents, Benjamin Tarbell, 34, began making death threats...
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

