CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Penitentiary inmate found dead in cell in suspected suicide

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 22-year-old inmate at the state penitentiary near Santa Fe has been found dead in his cell in a suspected suicide.

Matthew Culley of Santa Fe was serving time for tampering with evidence and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon when he died Monday, Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison said.

Culley had been connected to several violent incidents in the five years before his death, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Culley was repeatedly sentenced to probation but was sent to prison in February after violating terms of probation in a 2017 case involving the stabbing of a store employee.

He had pleaded guilty in the 2017 case.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Justice elusive 7 years after students abducted in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Several hundred students and political activists marched through downtown Mexico City on Sunday to demand authorities find out what happened to 43 teacher’s college students who disappeared in 2014. Police in the southern city of Iguala handed the students over to drug gang members, who purportedly...
EDUCATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

584K+
Followers
320K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy