Penitentiary inmate found dead in cell in suspected suicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A 22-year-old inmate at the state penitentiary near Santa Fe has been found dead in his cell in a suspected suicide.

Matthew Culley of Santa Fe was serving time for tampering with evidence and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon when he died Monday, Corrections Department spokesman Eric Harrison said.

Culley had been connected to several violent incidents in the five years before his death, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

Culley was repeatedly sentenced to probation but was sent to prison in February after violating terms of probation in a 2017 case involving the stabbing of a store employee.

He had pleaded guilty in the 2017 case.