This Pristine ’60s Ranch Is Actually From … 2021?
The butter-yellow house at 1925 W. South Slope Road in Emmett, Idaho, appears to be a preserved-in-amber fragment of mid-century suburbia. You might guess that it had been inhabited by the same owners for the last half-century or so, a mild-mannered married couple, perhaps, who were content to skip the renovation trends of the ’70s and ’80s — of every decade, really — and stick with their floral-print wallpaper in goldenrod yellow and prim powder-pink bathroom. But when the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was listed for $660,000 in August, there was one glaring detail: The house, in all its retro-simulacra glory, isn’t even a year old.www.curbed.com
Comments / 0