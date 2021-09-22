This Pristine ’60s Ranch Is Actually From … 2021?

For years, 432 Park was the darling of Billionaires’ Row. Unlike One57, with its garish exterior and its reputation for being little more than a safe deposit box in the sky, 432 Park was known as the building where real New Yorkers wanted to live. “The apartments are quite beautiful. The views are amazing. The amenities are fabulous. It was a star in my report for several years,” said Donna Olshan, a Manhattan broker who tracks the luxury market. Not anymore. In February, the New York Times reported that the building had been plagued by problems, including elevators that shut down during high winds, in one case trapping a resident inside for more than an hour on Halloween of 2019. And now the condo board has filed a lawsuit against the developers, alleging more than 1,500 defects, many of which aren’t merely run-of-the-mill leaks and creaks but “life safety” issues, according to the lawsuit.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO