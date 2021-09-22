CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

This Pristine ’60s Ranch Is Actually From … 2021?

By Emma Alpern
Curbed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe butter-yellow house at 1925 W. South Slope Road in Emmett, Idaho, appears to be a preserved-in-amber fragment of mid-century suburbia. You might guess that it had been inhabited by the same owners for the last half-century or so, a mild-mannered married couple, perhaps, who were content to skip the renovation trends of the ’70s and ’80s — of every decade, really — and stick with their floral-print wallpaper in goldenrod yellow and prim powder-pink bathroom. But when the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house was listed for $660,000 in August, there was one glaring detail: The house, in all its retro-simulacra glory, isn’t even a year old.

www.curbed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Curbed

An Angular Time Capsule in Ardsley

Architect: Davis, Brody, and Wisniewski (now Davis Brody Bond) Listed by: Amy Via and Todd Goddard of the Architectural Homes NY team at Houlihan Lawrence. On a heavily wooded cul-de-sac lot in Ardsley — a tiny, Dobbs Ferry–adjacent village in Westchester County — sits a particularly unusual ’60s cabin. Designed by Davis, Brody, and Wisniewski (now Davis Brody Bond, the firm behind the 9/11 Memorial & Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture) and on the market for the first time since it was built, the house looks a bit like a stretched-out A-frame on stilts. Its roofline slopes dramatically but asymmetrically, like a wedge, and there are massive angular cutouts for windows embedded throughout the façade.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Idaho State
Only In Minnesota

This Cozy Lakeside Cabin In Minnesota Is Beautiful Inside And Out

Are you ready for a beautiful Minnesota getaway? There are countless gorgeous cabins, hotels, and campgrounds to stay in all across the state. Today we want to introduce one of the loveliest stays in the Brainerd Lakes area. This Airbnb is housed in a stunning A-frame cabin that only gets more beautiful when you walk […] The post This Cozy Lakeside Cabin In Minnesota Is Beautiful Inside And Out appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Design Taxi

Fancy Some ‘Marble’ Tiles? These Are Actually Made From Fish Scales

Erik de Laurens, who helms Scale, created his first ‘marble’ prototype back in 2011, when he was completing his masters’s in product design at London’s Royal College of Art. After a stint of six years as a materials researcher at an architecture firm, De Laurens felt he needed to address the “architectural problematics” and pollution caused by construction.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Missouri

Pair A Scrumptious Meal With Some Of The Best Views In Missouri At The Enchanting Osage Restaurant

Missouri might just be one of the most beautiful places on earth. We’re pretty fortunate, too, to have an abundance of places to admire the natural beauty, too. A meal at Osage Restaurant in Missouri, for example, promises jaw-dropping views paired with a scrumptious, fine dining meal. You won’t find a better place for a […] The post Pair A Scrumptious Meal With Some Of The Best Views In Missouri At The Enchanting Osage Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Le Corbusier
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This cozy 3 bed / 2.5 bath traditional townhome is calling your name! Nestled in the Townhomes at Sandy Springs Community, you get all
ATLANTA, GA
SPY

The Best Shoe Racks You Need For Organizing Your Footwear

From resituating the way you place canned goods on your kitchen shelves to taking the time to place a lid on every rogue Tupperware tub in that one cabinet, good organization is key when it comes to feeling cozy and altogether in your own home. And in this equation, footwear is no exception. For this reason, investing in one of the best shoe racks is key when creating an organized home. If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried several ways over several years to organize footwear inside your home, and without much success. The floor of your closet doesn’t cut it...
APPAREL
BGR.com

5 Best Straight Razors 2021: Barber-approved, kits, more

Any man knows there is no closer shave than the one you get with a straight razor. Going to the barbershop and sitting down, chatting, and enjoying the atmosphere is an age-old tradition. If you’d prefer to not leave your own home, now you can get a super close shave with a straight razor kit. Trimming up your facial hair and beard with that kind of razor keeps your skin looking smooth and gets rid of all that stubble. Whether you’re cleaning up your neck, sideburns, or mustache, a straight razor can clear away hair in a flash. We’ve highlighted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Thrift Store#Furniture#Air Force#Un#Neutra
Curbed

It Just Keeps Getting Worse for 432 Park

For years, 432 Park was the darling of Billionaires’ Row. Unlike One57, with its garish exterior and its reputation for being little more than a safe deposit box in the sky, 432 Park was known as the building where real New Yorkers wanted to live. “The apartments are quite beautiful. The views are amazing. The amenities are fabulous. It was a star in my report for several years,” said Donna Olshan, a Manhattan broker who tracks the luxury market. Not anymore. In February, the New York Times reported that the building had been plagued by problems, including elevators that shut down during high winds, in one case trapping a resident inside for more than an hour on Halloween of 2019. And now the condo board has filed a lawsuit against the developers, alleging more than 1,500 defects, many of which aren’t merely run-of-the-mill leaks and creaks but “life safety” issues, according to the lawsuit.
REAL ESTATE
SPY

The Best Wedding Gifts for Satisfying the Happy Couple and Not Totally Blowing Your Budget

It’s wedding season, and if you’re lucky enough to have been invited to someone’s nuptials, it’s time to get organized. Before you can enjoy the open bar, competently coursed meal and overzealous DJ there are a few things you need to check off your list. First off, figure out what you’re going to wear. Thankfully, we’ve created a SPY men’s guide to wedding attire, that includes outfit recommendations for any and all dress codes. After you’ve RSVP’d, booked flights and accomodations, and gotten your suit tailored — it’s time to pick out a wedding gift. Many couples have registries these days,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New Jersey Monthly

Visit Pequannock Watershed, a ‘Pristine Forest’ in New Jersey

Skipping stones on Hanks Pond, the only sound was that of the small, smooth rocks skimming the sparkling surface, the only movement the gold, red and yellow reflections rippling toward the shore of the 77-acre lake in the Pequannock Watershed. “The watershed is considered one of the most pristine forests...
NEWARK, NJ
WWD

Stores Breaking Free From Sweatshirts at DA

Click here to read the full article. A world without sweats might still be months away, but retailers at the Designers & Agents trade show were in search of fashion with a little splash. While millions are still working remotely and living somewhat cautiously, many are welcoming the opportunity to attend weddings, special events or just go about their daily routines with a little more freedom. Alisa Greenspan, owner of Loop New York, was on the lookout for on-the-rise designers for her pop-up shops. An offshoot of the pandemic has been retailers’ interest in hosting pop-ups with Loop to drive traffic,...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
EatThis

Costco Just Told Members This Grocery Essential is Delayed

Costco is having trouble keeping up with toilet paper demand again, a year and a half after the supply vanished from every grocery store in America when the pandemic started. The warehouse chain recently alerted members to considerable shipping issues that are leading to online order delays. Members who purchased...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy