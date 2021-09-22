CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Plaintiff Lawyers Got $188,000 Fee Award in False Claims Act Litigation

By Charles Toutant
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has granted a fee award of $188,613 in a False Claims Act suit against assisted living operator Care One of Fort Lee by a former billing professional in the company. A former billing professional in the company, Margaret Gathman, brought the suit, claiming the company overbilled Medicare...

Law.com

Jones Day Removes Credit Report Lawsuit Against Experian

Counsel at Jones Day on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Experian Information Solutions to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, was filed by pro se plaintiff Ron Leslie. The case is 1:21-cv-03906, Leslie v. Experian Information Solutions, Inc. This suit was surfaced...
LAW
Law.com

Greenberg Traurig Defends Top US Gov. Contractor in Toxic Exposure Wrongful Death Suit

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lockheed Martin, a manufacturer of aerospace and defense technology and equipment, and other defendants to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Paul Knopf Bigger on behalf of the Estate of Daniel Vandestreek. The case is 6:21-cv-01570, Vandestreek v. Lockheed Martin Corporation et al.
LAW
Law.com

Cravath Reps Cryptocurrency Company Dfinity in Suit Over Unregistered Digital Tokens

Cravath, Swaine & Moore partners Kevin J. Orsini, Lauren M. Rosenberg and Antony L. Ryan have stepped in to defend Dfinity USA Research LLC in a pending securities class action. The case, filed Aug. 9 in California Northern District Court by Roche Freedman LLP, alleges that Dfinity engaged in unregistered sale of securities with its release of digital tokens. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:21-cv-06118, Valenti v. Dfinity USA Research LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Isenberg & Hewitt Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit Against Liberty Mutual

Counsel at Isenberg & Hewitt on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which pertains to a fire damage claim, was filed by Andrew W. Holliday P.C on behalf of Davion Vaughn and Kerrissa Vaughn. The case is 1:21-cv-03905, Vaughn et al v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company.
LAW
Law.com

SEC Sues Charter School Municipal Advisory Firm for Failing to Register

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Choice Advisors and Matthias Omeara Wednesday in California Southern District Court for allegedly providing municipal advisory services to charter schools without being registered. The defendants are also accused of failing to disclose Choice’s registration status and conflicts of interest to its clients. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-01669, Securities and Exchange Commission v. Choice Advisors, LLC et al.
LAW
Law.com

Morgan Lewis Looks to Its Own Attorneys for Defense in Ex-Staffer's Remote Work ADA Case

Two Philadelphia-based attorneys from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius entered appearances last week to defend their firm against accusations of employment discrimination by a former staff member. Partner Michael Banks, along with associate Benjamin Jacobs, stepped in on Sept. 17 to represent Morgan Lewis in a pending lawsuit alleging employment discrimination...
LAW
Law.com

Obermayer Lawyers to Defend Fracking Equipment Maker in Patent Row

Andrew J. Horowitz of Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel has entered an appearance for Safoco Inc. in a pending lawsuit over patents in a system for hydraulic fracturing. The case was filed Aug. 25 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Dentons Cohen & Grigsby on behalf of Clayton Dale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, is 1:21-cv-00238, Dale v. Safoco Inc.
LAW
arcamax.com

Do Americans support new Texas abortion law? What poll finds as first lawsuits filed

Most Americans in a new poll disapprove of Texas' abortion law ahead of the first lawsuits filed to challenge it. A Monmouth University poll released Monday found majorities of respondents disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to allow the law to take effect and with key provisions of the law. The law, called Senate Bill 8, bans abortions after as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, which is before many women know they are pregnant. The law makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.
TEXAS STATE
goodmenproject.com

Civil Litigation Lawyer and Damages

— This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice. Is the sole objective of a civil tort action really just the money? Is it the primary role of the advocate for the injured to be an instrument to collect as much as he or she can from a defendant being sued? Do we measure and compare the success of civil trial lawyers by the amount of verdicts they are able to achieve? If so, our professional role is comparable to a door-to-door siding salesperson. The exclusive role of the civil litigation attorney in a civil tort case is to achieve justice for his or her client. Under our system justice in such a case is measured by a verdict of money, for those who are legally entitled to it, which represents a sum equal to the harm done. As many business law attorneys know: the harm is slight, the verdict in dollars should be slight. If the harm is great, the verdict in dollars should be great.
LAW
Law & Crime

Derek Chauvin Appeals Murder Conviction Without an Attorney; Claims He’s Too Poor to Afford Court Fees or Lawyers

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin on Thursday filed documents with the State Court of Appeals in an attempt to flip his conviction in the death of George Floyd, Jr. The documents contain Chauvin’s name alone and not the name of an attorney. He indicated recently that he was “unrepresented by legal counsel in connection with the appeal,” CBS News reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

NY Judge Halts Vaccine Mandate for Unionized Court Workers

An upstate New York judge on Friday put the brakes on an approaching vaccine mandate for a slate of court employees, issuing a temporary restraining order that sided with the judicial system’s largest union. The ruling from state Supreme Court Justice Christina Ryba temporarily halts the court system from imposing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nutraingredients-usa.com

Lawyer: FDA’s ongoing refusal to act on CBD impacts trademark laws

The ongoing inaction by the US Food and Drug Administration over CBD (cannabidiol) in foods and dietary supplements is having a negative impact on trademark laws, says an industry lawyer. A recent case involved a company called Joy Tea, which had submitted an “intent to use” trademark application for “FOR...
LAW

