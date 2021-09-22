Here's How Plaintiff Lawyers Got $188,000 Fee Award in False Claims Act Litigation

— This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice. Is the sole objective of a civil tort action really just the money? Is it the primary role of the advocate for the injured to be an instrument to collect as much as he or she can from a defendant being sued? Do we measure and compare the success of civil trial lawyers by the amount of verdicts they are able to achieve? If so, our professional role is comparable to a door-to-door siding salesperson. The exclusive role of the civil litigation attorney in a civil tort case is to achieve justice for his or her client. Under our system justice in such a case is measured by a verdict of money, for those who are legally entitled to it, which represents a sum equal to the harm done. As many business law attorneys know: the harm is slight, the verdict in dollars should be slight. If the harm is great, the verdict in dollars should be great.

