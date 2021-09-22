From sunrise to sunset: Organisak’s path to professional golf
Matt Organisak (20C) stood on the 18th tee of a long par-4 and did the math. He had a couple of strokes to spare to guarantee his qualification for the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School, a multi-tournament event that makes or breaks the careers for many. After three rounds of aggressive golf at the Bermuda Run Country Club in North Carolina, Organisak made his first mistake: he decided to play it safe and settle for par.emorywheel.com
