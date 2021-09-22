From sunrise to sunset: Organisak’s path to professional golf

Five teams competed for the first-place title at the second annual Faith Open Golf Scramble at Sunset View Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 18. Pictured above is the winning team of Rich Kehm, Gene Stodola, Randy Bina and Kevin Bender who finished at 5-under par. In second place, pictured below, are Dale Nelson, Loren Barker Bill Knickerbocker Sr. and Tom Mulderink who shot 4-under par as a team; not pictured and in third place at 3-under par was the team of Rod Leis, Dave Anderson, Pat Norton and Joe Bates. Pin event winners were: longest drive, hole No. 1 and No. 5—Randy Bina; longest putt, hole No. 2—Brenda Hagman; closest to pin in two shots, hole No. 3—Dave Anderson; closest to pin on tee shot, hole 4—Pastor Loren Barker; closest to pin on one shot, hole No. 6—Joe Bates; longest drive (women), hole No. 7—Brenda Hagman; longest putt, hole No. 8—Dale Nelson; closest to pin in two shots, hole No. 9—Dave Anderson. There were also raffles and silent auction items at the event.

GOLF ・ 4 DAYS AGO