Miro would once again defend his TNT Championship on AEW Rampage, and this time it would be a rematch against the newly signed Fuego del Sol in a Car vs Title Match. Yes, that's right, car vs title. Del Sol evaded Miro and got a kick in on Miro's leg, and then he evaded Miro again and got another kick in. He was playing keep away a bit, frustrating Miro, and del Sol got two more kicks in and then dodged a punch and a kick and then followed it up by pulling the rope down and sending Miro over, though Miro caught him in an attempted splash.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO