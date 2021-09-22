House Ag Committee OKs Newhouse’s Bill To Preserve Fairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Smoking in a vehicle with young children could soon be against the law in Pennsylvania. The Senate Transportation Committee has approved a bill to do just that. State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, a Washington County Republican, remembers as a child getting stuck in a smoke-filled car with a family member. “Young lungs are delicate and having been exposed to secondhand smoke as a child myself, I know how awful it was for me trapped in a car with my grandmother who was a chain smoker,” Bartolotta told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Friday. Barlotta joined an overwhelming majority of Republicans...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO