House Ag Committee OKs Newhouse’s Bill To Preserve Fairs

By Glenn Vaagen
pnwag.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, The House Ag Committee passed the Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act by a unanimous voice vote. House Resolution 2424 was introduced last year by Dan Newhouse, chair of the Western Caucus, to help preserve ag fairs across the country and offset the devastating financial losses those fairs have experienced due to the pandemic. The Act will provide $500 million in grant funding for fairs via state departments of agriculture to keep those fairs functioning now and into the future.

