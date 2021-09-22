Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles Named AP Defensive Player Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time.

The AP announced Fowles’ win Wednesday afternoon.

Fowles averaged 1.8 blocks, 1.8 steals and 8 defensive rebounds a game this year for the Lynx, who are the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Their first game will be Sunday. They’ll play the winner of Thursday night’s game between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.

Fowles herself is no stranger to awards. Aside from her two other AP defensive player awards since 2016, she was named league MVP in 2017. She’s won two championships with the Lynx, and was named Finals MVP each time. She’s made All-WNBA First Team three times (once with the Lynx) and is an Olympic gold medalist.

The WNBA has not yet announced its league awards.

