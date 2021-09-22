CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lynx’s Sylvia Fowles Named AP Defensive Player Of The Year

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vLXVw_0c4hmEnL00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the third time.

The AP announced Fowles’ win Wednesday afternoon.

Fowles averaged 1.8 blocks, 1.8 steals and 8 defensive rebounds a game this year for the Lynx, who are the third seed in the Western Conference playoffs. Their first game will be Sunday. They’ll play the winner of Thursday night’s game between the Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtvyR_0c4hmEnL00

Sylvia Fowles (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Fowles herself is no stranger to awards. Aside from her two other AP defensive player awards since 2016, she was named league MVP in 2017. She’s won two championships with the Lynx, and was named Finals MVP each time. She’s made All-WNBA First Team three times (once with the Lynx) and is an Olympic gold medalist.

The WNBA has not yet announced its league awards.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

Related
Ledger-Enquirer

Fowles leads Lynx past Fever, secure playoff bye

Sylvia Fowles scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx pulled away in the second half for a 92-73 win over the Indiana Fever on Friday night, clinching a first-round bye in the WNBA playoffs. Minnesota (21-10) has won 16 of 19 games en route to securing...
NBA
SLAM

The Undeniable Greatness of Tamika Catchings, Sylvia Fowles and Katie Smith

This story appears in the first-ever WSLAM Magazine, holistically dedicated to women’s basketball. When we think about the greatest players in the history of the WNBA, it can get overwhelming pretty quickly. A crowded field gets tagged with the GOAT label, something that’s only going to increase as players like A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart keep building their résumés.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fullertontitans.com

Jackson Named Big West WSOC Defensive Player of the Week

FULLERTON, Calif. - Cal State Fullerton freshman goalkeeper DeAira Jackson was named Big West Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. It was announced by the league on Monday. The Titans split their two-match road trip in Colorado last weekend and Jackson was the goalkeeper for three of the team's...
FULLERTON, CA
chatsports.com

William Kwenkeu Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week

American Athletic Conference, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, Philadelphia, Akron Zips football, Temple Owls football. PHILADELPHIA – The American Athletic Conference announced today that Temple linebacker William Kwenkeu was named as the AAC defensive player of the week. In Temple's 45-24 win over Akron wiith the Owls down 17-7 midway through the second quarter, Kwenkeu scooped up a fumble and ran it back 38 yards to help turn the tide of the contest. This touchdown marked the beginning of a 31-0 run for the Owls. On the following drive, Kwenkeu recorded the first of his two sacks to thwart any momentum change by Akron. He accounted for seven tackles, 2.0 sacks and 3.
COLLEGE SPORTS
upenn.edu

Gracyn Banks named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week

Gracyn Banks, a senior defender on the field hockey team, has been named Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week for her excellent execution over the weekend in wins over Drexel and Villanova. Banks, a co-captain from Burlington, New Jersey, had three shots, two shots on goal, and two goals...
VILLANOVA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvia Fowles
umweagles.com

Allison Nork Named C2C Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) has announced its weekly awards following the second week of the 2021 women's soccer season, with Mary Washington senior goalkeeper Allison Nork claiming C2C Defensive Player of the Week honors. Nork allowed just one goal in 180 minutes in net for the Eagles in their...
SOCCER
nwahomepage.com

Henry Named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Hayden Henry’s dominant effort in Arkansas’ win against No. 15 Texas has earned him national defensive player of the week honors from the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Henry made a career-high 15 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, in the Razorbacks’ 40-21 win on Saturday night. It...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#Wcco#Ap#The Phoenix Mercury#All Wnba First Team
NBC Sports

Chandler Jones named NFC defensive player of the week

Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones likely did enough in the first quarter to win NFC defensive player of the week when he recorded 3.0 sacks — one with a forced fumble that led to a touchdown — and three tackles for loss. And then he finished with 5.0 sacks, six...
NFL
Columbus Telegram

Husker ILB Luke Reimer named Big Ten's defensive player of the week

Luke Reimer's big Saturday did not go unnoticed. The Nebraska sophomore on Monday morning was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week after a career-high 16 tackles in the Huskers' 28-3 victory over Buffalo at Memorial Stadium. Not only did Reimer, a Lincoln North Star graduate, notch a...
LINCOLN, NE
bentleyfalcons.com

Dashiell Named Northeast-10 Defensive Player of the Week

WALTHAM, Mass. – Bentley University defensive end Cedie Dashiell II (Buena Park, Calif./Buena Park HS) has been named the Northeast-10 Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his outstanding performance in Saturday's 40-28 win at Assumption University. Dashiell played a key role as Bentley improved to 2-0 on the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
8newsnow.com

Crosby named AFC Defensive player of the Week; McCoy out for season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Good news and bad news for the Raiders defense this week. Defensive lineman Maxx Crosby has been named the AFC Defensive player of the Week. In his first game as a Raiders’ team captain, Crosby finished with six total tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. His play stood out even more considering it was against Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who won NFL MVP two seasons ago.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Liberty News

Madison Ellis Named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week

After last week’s two wins, Liberty’s Madison Ellis has been named this week’s ASUN Defensive Player of the Week. The honor comes after Ellis scored a goal and led a backline that posted two shutouts in last week’s wins at Western Carolina and at home against the Lancers. This is Liberty’s first Player of the Week honor this season and first since Melody Jayroe received the honor on Feb. 23, 2021.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Sun-Journal

Sports Digest: Jones a unanimous pick for AP’s WNBA Player of the Year

Jonquel Jones is no stranger to winning Associated Press WNBA awards. In previous years, the Connecticut Sun forward has been honored by the media that votes on the weekly AP WNBA power poll as the Sixth Woman of the Year and Most Improved Player. This year, the 6-foot-6 Jones is the unanimous choice AP Player of the Year honors by the 14-member panel.
BASKETBALL
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
40K+
Followers
17K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy