Cleveland, NY

Daylight saving time: When do we 'fall back?'

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND ( WJW ) — Every year, most Americans have to contend with daylight saving time. But thankfully, with autumn upon us, we all will soon gain an extra hour of sleep with the “fall back” time change.

But not until November.

Daylight saving time ends the first Sunday in November, with clocks set to roll back on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

The practice, which gives an extra hour of sunlight at the end of the day, was originally instituted in the U.S. in 1918 as a wartime measure to help conserve energy.

The actual savings have long been a topic of debate, and for parts of the country where the summer reaches brutally hot temperatures, the time shift isn’t always welcome.

States including Hawaii and Arizona do not adhere to daylight saving time, which was part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Hawaii abandoned the law in 1967, just one year after the national law was passed. Because the state’s proximity to the equator meant the sun rose and set at about the same time every day, daylight saving time didn’t make a whole lot of sense in the state.

Arizona did away with it in 1968. However, the Navajo Nation in the northeast part of the state still observes the change because the tribe extends into several other states.

Around the world, daylight saving time isn’t very common. About 70 countries take part in the time change.

Daylight saving time starts the second Sunday of March, with clocks set to “spring forward” on March 13, 2022.

